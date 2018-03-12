WATCH Turkish Mosque in Berlin Set Ablaze in Alleged Arson Attack

People gathered outside the remains of a mosque in Germany’s capital, which perpetrators had reportedly set on fire. Sputnik has a video of Turkish community representatives calling on the authorities to take action, as well as Berlin’s Interior Senator, who visited the scene.

The interior of the Koca Sinan Camii mosque, run by the Turkish community, was destroyed in the arson attack on Sunday; no-one was injured. According to the police, it was probably set on fire by three teenagers. The Islamic union DITIB, close to the Turkish government, has appealed to the authorities to protect Muslims and their places of worship, stating in a press release that the Berlin attack was the 24th in two months. As recently as March 9th, unknown person threw Molotov cocktails onto a mosque while an imam was inside, in the town of Lauffen am Neckar in southern Germany.

READ MORE: German Police Launch Inquiry Into Mosque Attack They Claim is Attempted Murder