Unknown Person Carries Out Knife Attack Near Iranian Envoy's Vienna Residence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown person has carried out a knife attack near the residence of the Iranian ambassador in the Austrian capital, the city's police said.

"The Iranian residency: an unknown person, who carried out a knife attack, was shot dead by the Austrian armed forces," the police press service posted on Twitter.

According to local media reports, the attack took place near the Iranian embassy in Vienna. The Standard newspaper reported that the attack was carried out by a 26-year old Austrian national. Police said one soldier sustained a light injury and was sent to a hospital.

© AFP 2018/ CARL COURT Iran Expresses Protest to UK Over Incident With Embassy in London – FM

Earlier this week, four men dressed in black raided the Iranian embassy in London. The men reportedly threatened staffers with machetes and baseball bats and took down the Iranian flag. Iran later expressed a strong protest to the United Kingdom over the incident.

Also, four people were seriously injured this week in two stabbing attacks in Vienna. Police reported that they had arrested a suspect.