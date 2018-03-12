Unknown Person Carries Out Knife Attack Near Iranian Envoy's Vienna Residence

"The Iranian residency: an unknown person, who carried out a knife attack, was shot dead by the Austrian armed forces," the police press service posted on Twitter.
According to local media reports, the attack took place near the Iranian embassy in Vienna. The Standard newspaper reported that the attack was carried out by a 26-year old Austrian national. Police said one soldier sustained a light injury and was sent to a hospital.
Also, four people were seriously injured this week in two stabbing attacks in Vienna. Police reported that they had arrested a suspect.
