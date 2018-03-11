'Crazy': Official Scolds Ukrainian MP for Wish to Deport Russians From Crimea

Crimean residents have reacted to a Ukrainian lawmaker's proposal to expel them from the peninsula with a hint of irony, according to Crimea's Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov.

Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov, who is also the Russian President's permanent envoy to Crimea, has described Ukrainian MP Refat Chubarov's plans for the peninsula as unfeasible. Chubarov heads the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, which Russia has banned for extremism.

Commenting on the Ukrainian lawmaker's recent remarks that all Russians residing in Crimea should leave the peninsula, Muradov told Ria Novosti that "Chubarov's dreams, arising in his dulled consciousness, will certainly never come true."

"Crimean residents perceive all this with a humorous undertone, wondering if there is such an angry emigrant who will propose to evict Ukrainians from Ukraine? Probably this will occur to no one except Chubarov," Muradov pointed out.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko Crimea view. (File)

According to him, it's high time Chubarov, a former Crimean politician, realized the fact that he now has nothing to do with the peninsula.

"In this situation, one should naturally find ways to attract attention to one's personality," Muradov noted, citing the "crazy thoughts" to expel Russians from Crimea. These he compared to "the Stalinist methods of deportation and resettlement of peoples."

Muradov recalled that the Crimean Tatars also became Russians after they received Russian passports and that many Russian Tatars moved to Crimea after its reunification with Russia.

Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014 after 97 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum. Ukraine, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the referendum's results and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

Russian authorities have repeatedly underlined that Crimean citizens have voted for reunification with Russia in full accordance with international laws and the UN Charter.