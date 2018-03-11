Poland to Fence Border With Russia, Belarus, Ukraine Over Swine Fever - Reports

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish government is planing to build a 1,200-kilometer long (745 miles) fence on the border with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to stop the spread of the African swine fever virus (ASF), the Agropolska media outlet reported Sunday.

In line with the law draft, which is currently being discussed in a parliamentary commission, the construction is expected to begin in 2018 and finish in 2020, the media reported.

The height of the fence will be around six feet. The approximate cost of the fence will be at $32,000 per kilometer.

The AFS was registered in Poland in February 2014. Since then about 1,500 infected wild boars have been detected.

The ASF affects domestic pigs, warthogs and wild pigs. The fever is not dangerous for humans but causes significant damage to the agricultural industry as there is no vaccine or treatment for it. The initial outbreak of ASF was registered in Lithuania.