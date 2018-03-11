National Front Breaks Ties With Jean-Marie Le Pen, Re-Elects Marine as Leader

Le Pen was the only candidate. Her candidacy was unanimously supported by all members of the party at an internal referendum, the results of which were announced at the congress.

Participants of the congress held in Lille, decided to liquidate the post of honorary chairman, which was occupied by Jean Marie Le Pen. The approval of the new charter of the National Front was announced on Sunday by the Bfm channel.

Les idées défendues avec courage par @MLP_officiel depuis 2011 ont été plébiscitées par les adhérents… qui l'ont également réélue à la tête de notre mouvement! Merci Marine pour toutes ces batailles menées, nous sommes tous à tes côtés pour les combats à venir pour la France! pic.twitter.com/N1n8ANsfAd — David Rachline (@david_rachline) 11 марта 2018 г.

TWEET: The ideas courageously defended by @MLP_officiel since 2011 were acclaimed by the members… who also re-elected her as the head of our movement! Thank you Marine for all these battles, we are all by your side for the upcoming fights for France!

DETAILS TO FOLLOW