Radical Invention Could End Selfish, Dangerous Sidewalk Parking

An inventor in Bristol, England, has created a gadget that he believes will end irresponsible sidewalk parking once and for all.

Yannick Read, 47, of the Environmental Transport Association (ETA), hopes that his device, called the Catclaw, will discourage motorists from parking on sidewalks.

The Catclaw deploys a metal spike when driven over, puncturing the tires of cars whose drivers attempt to mount the curb.

End of pavement parking? New ‘Catclaw’ device to stop selfish drivers 'would work' https://t.co/aOqaQV7SjD pic.twitter.com/2i0hEOQ8DJ — Matthew Noon (@MatNoon) 10 марта 2018 г.

"We're addressing road danger — there's a real problem with drivers parking on the pavement or driving on the pavement because they can't be bothered to wait," Read said, cited by the Bristol Post.

Read added that while the solution would be cheap, he could not precisely estimate how much it would cost to install his Catclaws along the edge of pavements in Bristol. He asserts, however, that his invention can be used to stop terror attacks and save lives.

The creator said he drafted an idea for the gadget after hearing disturbing statistics that some 43 people had been killed by cars in the last year as they simply traversed sidewalks.

Could this device avert potential terror attacks? CatClaw presents vehicles that mount kerbs FLAT TYRES by puncturing them … https://t.co/TsedK98Piy pic.twitter.com/HBGQuxkHqv — News-round.com (@newsroundcom) 9 марта 2018 г.

"In one terrible incident a four-year-old girl using a scooter and a delivery driver crushed her to death in front of her mother — it's an extreme example but it happens far more than it should. When you think you're safe on the pavement you aren't safe," Read said.

Yannick says response to his prototype has been generally positive. Sidewalk parking outside of the city of London is currently legal, however, as long as the driver does not cause an obstruction.