Hundreds of Demonstrators Protest in Pro-Kurdish Rally in Paris

Hundreds are taking part in an unauthorized pro-Kurdish demonstration in the middle of France's capital, protesting Turkish operation in Afrin.

The rally takes place in the heart of Paris, near the Elysee Palace. The protesters demonstrating against Turkish operation in Afrin, holding the signs, saying "Afrin is not alone".

Scène extrêmement rare en cours avec une manifestation « sauvage » de la communauté kurde à deux pas de l’Elysée!



Environ 350 personnes rassemblées en rapport avec la situation à #Afrin.



​​There are 300 to 400 people are taking part in the demonstration, According to several reports. The protesters promising to bring 10,000 people to rally on Sunday, witnesses report.