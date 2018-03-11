Hundreds of Demonstrators Protest in Pro-Kurdish Rally in Paris

The rally takes place in the heart of Paris, near the Elysee Palace. The protesters demonstrating against Turkish operation in Afrin, holding the signs, saying "Afrin is not alone".
Paris. Urgent. Manifestation surprise des #kurdes devant le palais de #Elysée. Ils protestent contre l'offensive d'#Erdogan aux portes d'#Afrin pic.twitter.com/NwjGCXvnKS— Stéphanie Roy (@StroyPress) March 10, 2018
Paris. Plusieurs centaines de #kurdes manifestent actuellement sur les #champselysees à #Paris. #Afrin pic.twitter.com/ry3sc37cYo— Stéphanie Roy (@StroyPress) March 10, 2018
Scène extrêmement rare en cours avec une manifestation « sauvage » de la communauté kurde à deux pas de l’Elysée!— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) March 10, 2018
Environ 350 personnes rassemblées en rapport avec la situation à #Afrin.
« Erdogan terroriste »#Turquie #Syrie pic.twitter.com/ARDANVmpyJ
There are 300 to 400 people are taking part in the demonstration, According to several reports. The protesters promising to bring 10,000 people to rally on Sunday, witnesses report.
