Register
00:06 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators light with the torches of their smartphones during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and also demand changes in the government.

    Big Demonstrations in Slovakia Demand New Government After Journalist Murder

    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05

    Large-scale protests have taken place in Bratislava following the murder of a journalist and his fiance after an exhaustive report was published detailing links between top Slovakian lawmakers and organized crime.

    Following the murder of Slovakian journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee, large-scale demonstrations have erupted in Bratislava and other towns demanding the resignation of the current government.

    A man lits a candle in front of the Aktuality newsroom, the employer of the murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, on February 26, 2018 in Bratislava
    © AFP 2018/ VLADIMIR SIMICEK
    Investigative Journalist Shot Dead in Slovakia Had Probed a Malta Connection

    A carefully-researched study describing the close working relationship between Slovakia's top leaders and influential organized crime bosses resulted in the death of the investigative journalist who authored the report according to local press, and Slovakians, shocked by the violence, have demonstrated en masse in the streets of urban regions across the country.

    According to estimates on the ground, some 50,000 marched in the nation's capital on Friday, demanding that Prime Minister Robert Fico and his cabinet resign.

    Slovakians have reacted strongly to the gun killings of Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kušnírová, both 27, after the two were found shot to death inside their home on the outskirts of Bratislava on February 25.

    Kuciak's publisher, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), released the study posthumously, according to the BBC.

    The summary details allegations of criminal activity between people associated with Italian organized crime group 'Ndrangheta, and members of Bratislava's political elite, according to The Guardian.

    Kuciak's study, The Model, the Mafia and the Murderers, was also released on the Czech Centre for Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) website, as well as Investigative Reporting Project Italy.

    Initial police reports suggested that the journalist's killing was "most likely" related to his ongoing investigation into ties between Slovakia's top leaders and several members of the Italian organized crime cabal.

    Although local law enforcement officials warned that demonstrations could erupt in violence, there were no reports of vandalism or arrests for disruptive behavior.

    Local media in Bratislava described the Friday protests as the largest since the 1989 Velvet revolution that saw the resignation of the entire top level of the one-party communist government in the former Czechoslovakia.

    While large numbers marched in Bratislava and other Slovak cities, additional protests were noted in other European cities.

    Related:

    Fencing of US Embassy in Bratislava Shows Lust for Power and Arrogance – Deputy
    Russia Condemns Desecration of Soviet Army Memorial in Slovakia
    Slovakian Prime Minister to Face No-Confidence Vote in Parliament on February 14
    Tags:
    organized crime, mafia, shooting, gun, murder, extrajudicial killings, investigation report, reporter, journalist intimidation, 'Ndrangheta (mafia), The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Robert Fico, Slovakia, Bratislava
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok