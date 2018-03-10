Jaws Matter: New Details Behind Investigation Into Hitler's Fate Revealed

The official and most widely held theory posits that Adolf Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, when Soviet troops surrounded Berlin. But there are other speculations that the Nazi leader could have fled to Latin America, where he safely lived for many years.

An American professor who visited the Central Archive of Russia's Federal Security Service in the 2000s to study materials related to Hitler's death was able to prove his suicide with the help of an earlier unknown X-ray picture of the Nazi leader's jaw stored by US intelligence, Russian researcher Vasily Khristoforov revealed in an interview with Sputnik.

"A large group of researchers have been asserting that Hitler managed to escape, and that he safely lived in Latin America until the end of the 1970s, that he had children there. But there is no objective proof of this: only the words of people who are no longer there. It is impossible to verify whether these people actually existed," the chief researcher of the Institute of Russian History at the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

At the same time, he noted that the Central Archive of the Federal Security Service in Russia has material evidence related to Hitler's death.

"It was convincingly proved that Hitler committed suicide," the scientist argued, referring to fragments of Hitler's jaw maintained by the archive.

"In the 2000s, an American researcher, a professor, came to the Central Archive of the Russian FSB to work with materials related to the circumstances of Hitler's death and asked to show him the jaw fragments," Khristoforov said.

He further revealed that the US professor compared the jaws with an X-ray image he had taken with him made during Hitler's life and kept by US intelligence. After examination, he came to the conclusion that the jaw indeed belonged to the Nazi leader.

"This [X-Ray] image was at the disposal of US intelligence from the end of the war, no one ever said anything about it," Khristoforov said. "If the picture did not coincide [with the actual jaw], there could have been uproar. But in this case, the professor just left and no one learned anything about this visit," Khristoforov concluded.

Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, while Berlin was surrounded by Soviet troops, but the circumstances of his death remain the subject of heated debates.