German Startup Finds Ideal Way to Help Old People Not to Feel Lonely

The innovative project was founded by Katharina Mayer, a young German entrepreneur in her 20s who cares for elderly people and wants to improve the quality of their lives.

A Munich-based company Kuchentratsch employs pensioners to bake traditional cakes, TheLocal.de website reported.

But the enterprise is not just a bakery that offers high-quality products, but a social facility where old people may earn some money and feel useful.

"I started by asking myself, ‘Where can you get a really good piece of cake?' But I always got the best cake at my own granny's," Katharina Mayer, the startup's founder, told TheLocal.de.

And this is how she came up with the idea to start her own business.

Kuchentratsch — great name, awesome concept! My Oma would have loved it… 💕- via @TheLocalGermany https://t.co/ALtjfsPpGz — Meike Buechler (@MeikeBuechler) 9 марта 2018 г.

The main goal of her enterprise, the young woman explained, is to "give elderly people a place to go where they could make contacts and meet new people."

The bakery also offers them a mini-job "so that they could earn something to supplement their pension."

READ MORE: Resentment as 'New Swedes' Move Into Reputed Retirement Home for Seniors

The young woman confessed that it's important to her "to do something positive for society." The bakery's customers, in turn, can enjoy cakes baked with love, Mayer explained.

The project has been financed via crowdfunding, convertible loans and the Munich founder award, which the project won in 2015.