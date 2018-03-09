German Startup Finds Ideal Way to Help Old People Not to Feel Lonely

A Munich-based company Kuchentratsch employs pensioners to bake traditional cakes, TheLocal.de website reported.
But the enterprise is not just a bakery that offers high-quality products, but a social facility where old people may earn some money and feel useful.
"I started by asking myself, ‘Where can you get a really good piece of cake?' But I always got the best cake at my own granny's," Katharina Mayer, the startup's founder, told TheLocal.de.
And this is how she came up with the idea to start her own business.
Kuchentratsch — great name, awesome concept! My Oma would have loved it… 💕- via @TheLocalGermany https://t.co/ALtjfsPpGz— Meike Buechler (@MeikeBuechler) 9 марта 2018 г.
The main goal of her enterprise, the young woman explained, is to "give elderly people a place to go where they could make contacts and meet new people."
The bakery also offers them a mini-job "so that they could earn something to supplement their pension."
Danke Opa Norbert von @kuchentratsch. Unsere CSPO-Teilnehmer lieben deinen Käsekuchen. @DasScrumTeam pic.twitter.com/IxWNKj2Sdi— Peter Beck (@CurlyPeter) 8 ноября 2017 г.
READ MORE: Resentment as 'New Swedes' Move Into Reputed Retirement Home for Seniors
The young woman confessed that it's important to her "to do something positive for society." The bakery's customers, in turn, can enjoy cakes baked with love, Mayer explained.
Omas Apfelkuchen 2.0 = 'Kuchentratsch' ausMünchenhttps://t.co/apSq1jQtuV pic.twitter.com/NIW7cA3ezv— Gesellschafterin (@LangERLEDIGT) 10 августа 2017 г.
The project has been financed via crowdfunding, convertible loans and the Munich founder award, which the project won in 2015.
All comments
Show new comments (0)