Register
21:37 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Jan. 17, 2018, a worker walks along a row of computer rigs that run around the clock 'mining' bitcoin inside the Genesis Mining cryptocurrency mine in Keflavik, Iceland

    Dutch Finance Minister Warns Citizens of Cryptocurrencies' High Risks

    © AP Photo/ Egill Bjarnason
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch government warns the country's citizens of high and insufficiently studied risks associated with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the country's finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

    "Investing in cryptocurrencies is not without risk. In contrast to savings, money put into cryptocurrencies does not fall under a deposit guarantee system and there is generally no central issuer to claim from in the event of abuse," the country's finance minister Wopke Hoekstra told the country's parliament, as quoted by the Dutchnews.nl portal.

    The minister said he would study options to hedge the risks. The government is considering a ban on advertising of risky financial products targeting non-professional investors, Hoekstra noted.

    The minister also intends to oblige financial institutions to warn consumers of the risks of taking loans to buy cryptocurrencies. New legislation must also be introduced to improve transparency of cryptocurrency trading, he added.

    OmiseGo
    CC0
    Oh My God! What is OmiseGo and Why Does OMG Rank High Among Cryptocurrencies?
    According to a recent research, about 500,000 of a total of 7.8 million Dutch households now own cryptocurrencies.

    READ MORE: Bittrex Denies Access to Residents of North Korea, Iran, Crimea, Syria and Cuba

    Cryptocurrencies drew the attention of investors in 2017 when Bitcoin began rapidly growing in price, gaining more than 1000% over a year. Many financial experts related its success to those of the financial bubbles, predicting that it will have sudden and devastating fall. At the beginning of 2018, Bitcoin lost almost half its value but managed to eventually regain part of its lost value.

    Related:

    Crypto-Banking on the Rise: Liechtenstein Bank Allows for Bitcoin Investments
    'Grand Theft': 600 Powerful Bitcoin-Mining Computers Stolen in Iceland
    Cryptostate: North Korea Made, Stole Hundreds of Millions in Bitcoin in 2017
    Bank of England Calls for Regulation of Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
    Period of Growing Up: Bitcoin in Transition – Internet Ombudsman
    Tags:
    crypto-banking, risk factors, investing, cryptocurrencies, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok