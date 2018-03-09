Register
21:41 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Diesel fuel (File)

    Enemy Within: Diesel Engines Kill Thousands of Germans Annually - Study

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    434

    Research by Germany's Federal Environmental Office (UBA) has revealed how dangerous fumes from diesel engines really are. The findings are alarming.

    The Federal Environmental Office (UBA) found out that the nitrogen oxide pollutants (NO2) emitted by diesel engines are extremely hazardous to human health and are the reason for thousands of premature deaths annually.

    The study registered about 6,000 early deaths from cardiovascular diseases in 2014 which had been caused by NO2 pollution, UBA head Maria Krautzberger said Thursday.

    READ MORE: German Cities May Ban Polluting Diesel Cars — Court Ruling

    Air pollution in Germany is mainly caused by diesel engines, which are currently at the center of a heated debate on driving bans.

    According to Krautzberger, about one million people have become sick due high volumes of nitrogen oxide in the air, with the hazardous substance prompting eight percent of type two diabetes diseases and 14 percent of all asthma cases.

    "The estimates that we are publishing are at the bottom end of the scale," the official said, cited by TheLocal.de. "We need to stay under the legal limits for NO2 pollution in the coming years and perhaps even go lower."

    Last month a federal court ruled that German cities can ban old diesel engines from their streets. As a result, some cities like Hamburg and Düsseldorf may take corresponding restrictive measures in the near future.

    Related:

    It's in the Air! Record Methane Emissions Trigger Norwegian Climate Alarm
    Bonn Mayor Calls for Shutdown of Coal Plants in Germany Over Emissions
    Green Lies? World’s First 'Negative Emissions' Power Plant Reported
    Tags:
    diesel engines, emissions, cars, death, disease, health, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok