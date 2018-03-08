UK Registers Highest Number of Arrests for Terrorism-Related Offenses in 2017

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK law enforcement agencies carried out a record number of arrests for terrorism-related offenses in 2017 - 412 - which exceeds the 2016 figure by 58 percent, the UK Home Office said in a report released on Thursday.

"There were 412 arrests for terrorism-related offenses in the year ending 31 December 2017, an increase of 58% compared with the 261 arrests in the previous year. This was the highest number of arrests in a year since the data collection began," the report said.

So far, the number of detentions on suspicion of terrorist activities has never exceeded 300 per year.

READ MORE: UK Urging US to Avoid Death Sentence for Two Daesh Suspects — Reports

Of the 412 arrests for terrorism-related offenses in 2017, "135 (33%) resulted in a charge, of which 110 (81%) were charged with terrorism-related offenses," while 228 (55 percent) were released without charge, according to the report.

A total of 33 people were released on bail, 13 faced alternative action and three cases were pending at the time of data provision.

READ MORE: Britain's Counter-Terror Police Chief: UK Faces Right-Wing Terrorism Threat

The high increase in the number of arrests for terrorism-related offenses is a result of the fact that in 2017 the United Kingdom faced five terrorist attacks.