Polish Male Nurse Allegedly Killed Patients in Germany

German authorities are investigating the case of a Polish nurse suspected of killing and robbing a patient under his care, who may have been involved in other suspicious deaths under similar conditions.

Munich police have detained 36-year-old Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old retiree with insulin shots in February. Police state that Wolsztajn confessed to stealing about 1,210 euros ($1,500) and two debit cards from the elderly man.

Wolsztajn called an ambulance on February 12 to inform about the death of the elderly man under his care. The death immediately turned out to be suspicious, and the following autopsy revealed two small punctures from a needle in the deceased man's body, and also an abnormally low blood sugar level, which can occur when the patient has overdosed with insulin.

The police released the suspect's name and his picture to the public hoping that it would help them uncover similar cases. And the results have met their expectations, as investigators received 26 tips on the suspect's past jobs. At least four his other former patients were sent to hospitals with life-threatening conditions. One of them even died.

READ MORE: German Nurse Who Killed Patients Indicted in Almost 100 More Killings

© AFP 2018/ INGO WAGNER / DPA Serial Killer: German Nurse Suspected of Murdering Over 106 Patients

After being arrested, the Polish nurse confessed that he had worked abroad as an untrained nurse since 2008 in England and Germany.

According to police in the western German city of Mainz, a search warrant for Wolsztajn had been issued in 2017 after he didn't appear at his job and was suspected to have stolen from the patient, who died days later.

A similar case happened in 2015, a German nurse has been detained for killing at least 97 patients. The nurse Niels Hoegel claimed that he had killed over 80 patients in the intensive care units of hospitals in the cities of Delmenhorst and Oldenburg by giving them a lethal dose of medication.