Register
15:09 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Excerpts From Law Targeting Sputnik, RT Published in France - Reports

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    301

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Excerpts from the new bill on media, which would allegedly target fake news and is, in fact, aimed against RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency, have been published in the French newspaper Monde.

    According to the excerpts published on Wednesday, the new legislation would expand the powers of the country’s broadcasting watchdog Conseil Superieur de L’audiovisuel (CSA) regarding the operation of media outlets linked to foreign countries. As an example, there were only RT and Sputnik provided.

    In particular, the CSA would be able to deny license applications for the media under control or influenced by foreign states, if the media outlet is suspected of threatening basic national interests or undermining state institutions, in particular, by spreading fake news.

    The CSA will also be able to suspend the broadcasting of a media outlet during the period of the election campaign in case the license has already been authorized and it can withdraw from the agreement after the election period. Meanwhile, the French State Council will be able to suspend the broadcasting of such channels operating without a license via a satellite.

    Guards of honor at the Elysee Palace, Paris
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    'Unfriendly Step': Watchdogs Slam Elysee Palace Entrance Denial for RT France
    Among other measures, which may be included in the legislation, is the right to delete the content and close social media accounts that spread false information during national and European elections. The criteria for the truthfulness of a media, however, have not been provided.

    The social media, as well as other platforms on the Internet, will be obliged to introduce mechanisms allowing the users to notify the platform about the fake news. They will also have to inform whether the content's promotion is paid, by whom it was paid and whether the sum does not exceed the limits.

    On January 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would like to have a new law on social media as a precaution against "fake news" on the Internet. He added that the bill, which would serve to curtail the spread of false information during election campaigns, would be drafted within the next few weeks.

    READ MORE: RT Chief Simonyan Urges Macron to Brush Up on French Constitution

    Sputnik news agency was accused by Emmanuel Macron's election campaign headquarters in April of spreading fake news, in particular, regarding Macron's alleged offshore bank accounts, and refused accreditation a number of times. The French president repeated the claims in May, saying that RT and Sputnik were denied access to his campaign headquarters due to "spread of false information and slander."

    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria
    Sputnik rejected all the accusations, stressing that it had published only two stories on the offshore allegations — the first covered Macron's rebuttal of the claims, while the second reported on the complaint filed by his party.

    Sputnik and RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan repeatedly stressed that not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media was ever provided by Macron's team.

    In December, RT France launched its operation. However, 11 French public figures called on the CSA to recall RT France's license for operating on the country's territory. The individuals claimed that the broadcaster’s operation could lead to the "confusion of minds and dissension" among the French.

    In response to the letter, Simonyan referred to the famous French motto and said that the French intellectuals forgot all about liberty, equality, and fraternity.

    Related:

    Hey US State Dept, Here's What Sputnik, RT Are Doing to End the War in Syria
    IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria
    Washington Claims RT, Sputnik Bear Responsibility for Ending Syria Bloodshed
    Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Failure - Simonyan
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Mocks YouTube’s ‘Made in Russia’ Caption on RT Materials
    Tags:
    foreign agent, bill, media, Conseil superieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA), Sputnik, RT, Emmanuel Macron, Margarita Simonyan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok