Who You Gonna Call? UK TV Star Mocked After Posting Spooky Ghost Hunt Photos

British singer, model and TV personality Katie Price took to Instagram on Tuesday to share creepy photos she had made while ghost hunting at her Sussex mansion, one of the images showing a 'demon' in the mirror. But fans suggest Katie’s mirrors just need a thorough cleaning.

The 39-year-old Loose women star has long believed her house was haunted by ghosts, as a psychic once told her spirits were attracted to her 'aura'.

"Most of my houses are haunted," she said on Loose Women last year. "When I've had mediums round they say it's me. I have an aura around me."

Recently, Price invited one of the UK's leading professional ghost hunters — in other words, a paranormal investigator — Lee Roberts to her house in a bid to find proof while exploring the depths of her home.

On Tuesday, Price took to Instagram to share with fans evidence she had managed to collect using special equipment. She posted an array of grainy images, claiming that she can see a "demon" in her mirror and ghostly silhouettes in her corridors.

"Omg so shocked to capture so much with just a phone for a camera when Ghost Hunting with @MrLeeRoberts around my house," Katie wrote in a caption to one of the snaps.

Fans reacted differently to Price's postings. Some seemed genuinely horrified, while others suggested that she was seeing her own reflection in the mirror.

"It's probs ur reflection that's what happens when yer camera has a flash and u take pic of a mirror," one fan wrote.

In fact, many of the followers were more scared of the state of Katie's mirrors and said that she just needed to give them a good a clean. Some fans said Price should "cut down on barbiturates."

It is not the first time Katie Price is ridiculed for her messy house.

Almost every time the TV star posts a photo taken in her home, fans only notice a messy background, with all kinds of things scattered about the floor.