Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit to UK Met with Protests (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the United Kingdom has been met with human rights activists' protests. The demonstrators protested over Saudi-led military operation in Yemen.

Since the beginning of the Saudi military campaign in Yemen in 2015, Britain has sold at least $6.4 billion worth of weaponry to the Kingdom. The public approval of UK weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and is only at 6 percent mark in Britain, according to the Campaign Against Arms Trade.

You must watch this Video: #UK activists are doing a bus tour in #London to protest against the visit of #Saudi crown prince Muhammad bin Salman #MBS.

Special thanks to the people in #UK, #Yemen crisis will end by your help.#SaudiPrinceNotWelcome #SaudiCrownPrinceVisitUK pic.twitter.com/b9P1YVQ3G5 — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) March 6, 2018

​There were reports of hundreds of protesters gathering outside Downing Street while UK Prime Minister Theresa May held talks inside with the Crown Prince.

Saudi crown prince London visit gets pro and counter Salman protesters quite unexpectedly meet at the same time. Sizeable police presence #Saudi #SaudiPrinceNotWelcome #SaudiCrownPrinceVisitUK pic.twitter.com/q5hb4aROTM — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) March 7, 2018

Hundreds protest outside N.10 against "shameful" meeting with Saudi Crown Prince #SaudiUKVisit #SaudiPrinceNotWelcome pic.twitter.com/xaZxgMCqQ8 — Claire Gilbody (@ClaireGilbodyD) March 7, 2018

​​There were also pro- Saudi Crown Prince’s visit demonstrations on the streets of London.

Was walking from Westminster to cover the #Saudi protests. This is how my first 20 seconds (with the pro Saudis) went. Lovely pic.twitter.com/1ztNOWrVdb — Nargess Moballeghi (@JournoNargess) March 7, 2018

​Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday began his first UK visit as heir to the throne, having meetings bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and other high-ranking officials on his schedule.

#SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed to #UnitedKingdom by Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson to see first-hand the business, cultural and educational bonds that exist between the two Kingdoms. #SaudiUKVisit #CrownPrinceUK #CrownPrinceVisit pic.twitter.com/BFRMcED5mL — Saudi Embassy UK (@SaudiEmbassyUK) March 7, 2018

​Riyadh and London hope to enhance cooperation in tackling international challenges such as terrorism, extremism, the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen and other regional issues, in particular those related to crises in Iraq and Syria.