Several People Injured After Knife Attack in Vienna - Report (PHOTOS)

A major stabbing attack has occurred in Vienna on Wednesday evening, Austrian local media has reported. At least three people are presumed wounded and the suspect is still at large.

A man reportedly attacked passerby indiscriminately with a knife in Praterstasse, a residential area by the Nestroyplatz metro station, next to Prater Park and just a few miles from Hofburg Castle.

The culprit then reportedly fled the scene. A manhunt is underway, with both police and Vienna's tactical police unit WEGA deployed to the scene and surrounding area. Reportedly, another assault occurred in nearby Praterstern square, although it isn't clear if it's related to the first stabbings.

The site of the stabbing remains closed off and Praterstasse residents have been advised to remain in their homes.

No motive for the attack has been reported yet. Local media has reported that the victims are a mother, father, and their adult daughter.