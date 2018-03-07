Accomplice of Paris Attacks Mastermind Detained in Poland - Prosecutor

The AFP news agency reported about the arrest of the accomplice of the person, standing behind bloody terrorist attacks that hit France's capital in November 2015.

A Moroccan accomplice of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the mastermind behind the deadly 2015 Daesh (terrorist organization banned in Russia) attacks in Paris, is being held in Poland over suspected participation in terrorist activity, Polish prosecutors said Wednesday.

"During our investigation we found that between December 2014 and September 2016 Mourad T. was involved… with an armed crime organization — an international terrorist organization called Daesh," prosecutors said in a statement.

Local media said Mourad T. was detained 18 months ago. If convicted, he will serve six months to eight years in prison.

In February, a Belgian court began hearing the case of Salah Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent, the only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, which left 130 people dead and over 400 injured. He was also accused of having links to the Daesh terror group. After the Paris attacks, Abdeslam managed to leave France for Belgium where he was arrested several months later.