WATCH Brave Dutch Students Take On Attacker Armed With Knives

Police have already detained the attacker, who may suffer from mental issues. Some locals reportedly said that students could have provoked the assault.

Students of Scala College, situated in the Dutch town of Alphen aan den Rijn, have been assaulted by a man wielding two big knives, but managed to fend off the attacker, reports local media Algemeen Dagblad. A video posted on YouTube shows a man in a fighting posture, reverse-grasping the knives and students who then throw a backpack at him in an effort to scare off the attacker, which eventually sent him fleeing.

According to media reports, police have already found the perpetrator, who turned out to be a 44-year-old man with mental issues. It also quotes local residents who say students often bully people and that the attacker might be one of their "victims."

"He is my friend. He has alcohol issues and lives near the college. I'm sure he was bullied, as they always pick the weakest for that," one local woman said.