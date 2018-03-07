Register
14:56 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Euro Money

    'Destructive': Swedes Unimpressed by Liberals' 'Euro by 2022' Plan

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The Swedish Liberals have urged the Nordic nation to immediately join the European Banking Union and work to introduce the euro by 2022 "at the latest." However, this idea has met little support among fellow center-right Alliance members and even less among ordinary Swedes.

    The Liberal Party of Sweden has presented a new program called "EU-Agenda 2022." In an opinion piece published by the Aftonbladet daily, the Liberals leader Jan Björklund has called for stauncher EU cooperation, which for Sweden's part should include joining the Eurozone.

    According to Björklund, the new German government and its close cooperation with France means that EU cooperation will only accelerate, which, he argued was necessary to counter the "nationalist sentiments" sweeping the Western world.

    The Liberals program includes five points. 1) Sweden shall introduce the euro no later than 2022. 2) Sweden shall immediately join the European Banking Union. 3) Sweden shall become part of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, and the EU shall establish a "European FBI." 4) "Yes" to the European carbon dioxide tax. 5) More EU investments into research, development and infrastructure.

    READ MORE: Swedish Liberals Want to Dissolve Their Country in European Superstate

    "75 percent of Sweden's exports go to Europe. It is therefore crucial for Sweden to be an integral part of European economic cooperation. <…> Those who stand outside the euro are at risk of exclusion," Björklund wrote.

    READ MORE: Sweden Resisting EU's Attempts to Put All Eggs Into 'Euro Basket'

    Björklund has admitted that the euro initially had "a number of weaknesses" that, he argued, were exposed by the financial crisis, but which were later remedied through comprehensive reforms.

    However, the Liberals' "euro plan" has not been warmly received by fellow center-right parties forming the Alliance, currently in opposition to the "red-green" government. While the Center Party and the Conservatives confined themselves to announcements that they didn't think Eurozone membership was in store for Sweden, the Christian Democrats (KD) came up with fierce criticism of the idea. CD political spokesman Jacob Forssmed called the euro "irrelevant."

    "The European Monetary Union works far too poorly at the moment for the euro to be a topical issue," Forssmed told Swedish Radio. Forssmed argued that while Björklund "may be right" in that "standing outside" may "yield a price to pay," but contested that there was also a price to pay in joining a "poorly functioning monetary union that requires supra-nationality."

    READ MORE: Swedes Remain Stalwart Anti-Euro EU-Supporters

    Aleksandra Boscanin of the Göteborgs-Posten daily went so far as to call Björklund's EU-line "destructive."

    This take seems to resonate well with ordinary Swedes. In the latest survey from November 2017, only 17.9 percent of Swedes were in favor of introducing the euro, whereas 69.9 percent said no.

    Sweden joined the EU following a 1994 referendum, which went down in the nation's history as arguably the most polarizing, with only a slim majority having voted in favor of EU accession (52.3 percent vs. 46.8 percent). The referendum literally split the Nordic nation in half, with southerners backing the EU and northerners supporting independence. The division in attitudes toward the EU is largely intact today.

    ​However, Sweden has remained outside the Eurozone, as the majority of Swedes (55.9 percent) rejected the common currency in a 2003 referendum. Stockholm county and the southernmost Skåne county were the only ones where the "yes"-side prevailed.

    READ MORE: Germany to Become Sweden's Next 'Best Pal' After Brexit

    Related:

    Sweden Resisting EU's Attempts to Put All Eggs Into 'Euro Basket'
    Swedes Remain Stalwart Anti-Euro EU-Supporters
    Germany to Become Sweden's Next 'Best Pal' After Brexit
    Swedish Liberals Want to Dissolve Their Country in European Superstate
    Tags:
    euro, Eurozone, EU, Liberal Party (Sweden), Jan Björklund, Europe, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok