Bon Appétit: Man 'Scalped' With Machete, Sword in Paris Restaurant

Visitors to an Indian restaurant in the 10th arrondissement of Paris witnessed a horrifying scene on Tuesday, with two men rushing into the restaurant and attacking a man with a machete and a sword, the Le Point news outlet reported.

The incident reportedly occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Rue Cail, when two hooded men attacked a visitor, who was having dinner with his wife, resulting in severe injuries to his head, wrist and elbow.

The victim, a 35-year-old Sri Lankan man, was saved by the security and then taken to a nearby hospital, while the attackers managed to escape.

"He was scalped and had his arm and wrist severely cut," a source told French media.

The incident has left the victim in critical condition and could possibly be a settling of scores in the Sri Lankan community.