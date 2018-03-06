Register
21:27 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An aerial view of the Colosseum in Rome

    Whose Company Does Post-Election Italy Join?

    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Italy joins a number of other European countries which have seen the rise of right-wing populists riding a backlash against largescale immigration and European integration.

    The triumph of right-wing Eurosceptic parties in Italy's general election on March 4 has come after consistent polling data showing the country's population as the most hostile to Brussels on the continent and fuelling fears the country may go down a similar path to Britain, dealing a further blow to the project of European integration. Already several other members of the Union have undergone political transformations putting them at odds with the EU establishment and potentially adding to the list of compounding challenges to the political and economic bloc.

    Hungary

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor was among the first anti-EU leaders to emerge as the European Union's economic problems began to manifest after the Global Financial Crisis. A standard-bearer of so-called "Soft Euroscepticism," he has walked a fine line between defying Brussels while eschewing his country crashing out of the Union. In particular he has referred to large-scale immigration from the Middle East and North Africa a "threat to the whole of Europe" and has moved to securitize the country's borders in defiance of the principle of freedom of movement.

    Poland

    Women post electoral posters at a polling station on March 3, 2018 in Milan
    © AFP 2018/ MIGUEL MEDINA
    Italian Elections Reveal Nationwide Anti-EU Sentiment, Especially Among Youngsters
    Like Hungary, Poland has taken an increasing hardline against certain policies championed by the Brussels establishment, including immigration. It has also adopted significantly more conservative social policies, such as severe limits on access to abortion that are not in place in much of the rest of the continent. In a sign of Warsaw possibly beginning to move further away from the orbit of Brussels, Britain in late 2017 proposed a mutual defense treaty between the two countries, claiming that the UK's own exit from the EU would not weaken, but rather strengthen relations between them.

    READ MORE: Abandon Euro, Kick Out Illegals: What Italy's Lega May Do With Possible Mandate

    Greece

    Greece has, in recent years, vied with Italian for the distinction of having the highest level of anti-EU sentiment. The perceived failures of the left-wing Syriza-led government which first opposed and then agreed to implement austerity measures demanded by Brussels, together with whe dramatic contraction in the country's economy and the rapid influx of migrants has seen the rise of far-right and other Eurosceptic parties such as Golden Dawn.

    Related:

    Italy's Democrats Should Ally With Five Star Movement, Evade Deadlock - Lawmaker
    Italian Elections Reveal Anti-EU Sentiment, Especially Among Youngsters
    Italian Election Results - The EU's Newest Headache
    Tags:
    euroskepticism, general election, European Union, Greece, Poland, Europe, Hungary, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok