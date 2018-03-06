Register
17:19 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Women post electoral posters at a polling station on March 3, 2018 in Milan

    Italian Elections Reveal Anti-EU Sentiment, Especially Among Youngsters

    © AFP 2018/ MIGUEL MEDINA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (19)
    140

    Populist, Eurosceptic parties performed well in Sunday’s Italian election, with the Five Star Movement and the League (La Liga) party now battling to form a majority government after the election yielded a hung parliament.

    A survey by Techne — an Italian research and polling agency — has revealed that 60 percent of Italians aged 18-30 voted for anti-EU parties.

    The Five Star Movement proved most popular amongst this age bracket, obtaining 44 percent of the vote. 13 percent voted for the La Liga party, while the Brothers of Italy (FdI) received three percent of the vote.

    ​Coalition talks are ongoing, but President Sergio Mattarella will ultimately decide which coalition will govern the country.

    On March 5, Brothers of Italy candidate Roberto Jonghi Lavarini told Sputnik that a right-wing coalition would strive for good relations with Russia and Eurasia.

    "The future center-right government will be friends with Russia, will work on lifting the economic sanctions and resuming a privileged dialogue with President Vladimir Putin and the Eurasian world," Roberto Jonghi Lavarini told Sputnik.

    Clear Trend Across Europe

    Right-wing, nationalist parties and candidates have also proven popular amongst youngsters in other recent elections across Europe, including last year's French Presidential election, with voters aged between 18-24 emerging as Marine Le Pen's strongest demographic.

    READ MORE: EU Parliament Reportedly Demanding Over 420,000 Euros From Euroskeptic Parties

    Many European populist parties have seen their support base grow across all age brackets, arguably due to the influx of migrants into Europe, and the EU's poor handling of the crisis.

    ​Migrants typically used Libya as a launchpad to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Greece and Italy, before travelling inland to wealthier EU member states, such as Germany.

    Countries worst affected — Germany, Sweden, Greece and Italy — are experiencing a clear trend of voters shifting rightwards on the political spectrum, in search of alternative leaders and policies to alleviate the situation.

    Reasons Behind This Shift

    Surging crime and the emergence of "no-go zones" — admitted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel just last month — are perhaps the most troubling matters for voters, and potentially the driving force of Europe's changing political landscape. 

    The financial and economic implications of hosting vast amounts of migrants are inevitably also a cause for concern, and an influencing factor on public opinion.

    ​Germany and Sweden have well-funded migrant welfare programs, with billions of Euros of public money allocated annually to these initiatives, instead of being spent on other projects or areas of the economy.  

    READ MORE: Italian Election Results — The EU's Newest Headache

    Housing and already oversubscribed public services — such as education and healthcare — are being placed under further pressure as a consequence of the EU's "open-door" migrant policy, adversely affecting those who can't afford private alternatives.

    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (19)

    Related:

    Italy Feels 'Alone, Abandoned by Europe' - French Minister
    Euro Was and Remains a Mistake - Italian League Party's Salvini
    'Oral Sex Tour' Model Eager to Blow Away Italian Political Establishment (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    euroskepticism, migrant crisis, general election, European Union, Sergio Mattarella, Marine Le Pen, Italy, Germany, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok