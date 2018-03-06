Syrian Refugee Arrested in Germany After He Confesses on Air to Killing Wife

During a hair-raising Facebook live broadcast in Germany, a 41-year-old father of three told subscribers that he had stabbed his wife to death because she irritated him.

Police arrested a Syrian refugee living in Germany after he confessed to killing his wife during a Facebook broadcast, according to the Daily Mail.

The 41-year-old father of three, who identified himself as Abu Marwan, told subscribers that he stabbed his 37-year-old wife four or five times in the neck because she annoyed him. The incident took place in the German town of Muhlacker.

Emerging on the video with blood on his face and hands, Marwan said that other women should perceive this incident as an example of what can happen to them if they upset their husbands.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

"This is how you will end," he warned a boy thought to be one of his sons who is seen in the background.

The man asked subscribers to share the video, which was quickly blocked by the social network administration.

It was reported that Marwan was detained shortly after he left the scene with one of his sons. Police were summoned by the couple's underage daughter, who was in the apartment during the murder.