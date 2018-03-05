Register
06 March 2018
    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.

    UK's National Health Service 'Not for Sale' in Trade Deal With US - May

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May rules out selling off the UK National Health Service (NHS) in any future trade deal with the United States.

    "I am absolutely clear that as we look to negotiate a trade deal with the United States of America, the National Health Service will remain as it is today. It will remain free at the point of use. The National Health Service is not for sale," May said speaking at the parliament.

    The UK prime minister added that London would continue to "stand by the principles of the NHS."

    The United Kingdom is currently part of the EU single market but if London leaves it after Brexit, Britain will have to negotiate new trade deals with its partners, including the United States.

    A protester holds a placard in support of the NHS in front of the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament during a march against private companies' involvement in the National Health Service (NHS) and social care services provision and against cuts to NHS funding in central London on March 4, 2017
    Fears Over US Involvement in UK Public Health Care Groundless – Campaigner
    In early February, UK Prime Minister Theresa May prompted controversy in the House of Commons by refusing to give a definite answer to a question about the potential US involvement in the UK health service. The move sparked criticism of the Labour Party – the main opposition party in the United Kingdom. It came after US President Donald Trump said that the NHS was "going broke and not working," a claim which was refuted by UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

    The NHS is currently under fire as lack of its financing resulted in heavy queues and long delays to treatment, which was dubbed as a health crisis by the opposition and watchdogs.

     

