Register
22:51 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    L'Altare della Patria a Roma

    Italy's 'Future Gov't Will Be Friends With Russia' – Brothers of Italy Party

    © Fotolia/ fabiomax
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (16)
    361

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In the wake of Italy's general elections held on Sunday, Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, the right-wing Brothers of Italy party's candidate, in an interview to Sputnik spoke about Italy's future policy on anti-Russian sanctions, as well as possible allocation of posts in the new government.

    On Anti-Russian Sanctions

    The right-wing coalition government that may become a reality following Italy's general election would work on lifting anti-Russian sanctions and resuming a privileged dialogue with Moscow instead of focusing on the EU project, Lavarini said.

    "The future center-right government will be friends with Russia, will work on lifting the economic sanctions and resuming a privileged dialogue with President Vladimir Putin and the Eurasian world," he noted, adding that his party would request the revision of all international treaties, including those concerning Italy's membership of the eurozone and NATO, in favor of a strategic alliance with Eurasia.

    READ MORE: Austrian FPO Party Seeks Italian Lega's Help in Closing E Alps Migration Route

    Politicians and business leaders in a number of EU countries, including Italy, have been increasingly vocal in their appeals to improve their relations with Russia that deteriorated following the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis. In May, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni praised the state of Russian-Italian relations, saying that the ties have proven to be "extremely successful."

    Rome, Italy
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Is Italy Headed for Its Own EU-Membership Vote?
    At the same time, the results of the legislative vote, which currently have Eurosceptic parties in the lead, indicate the country’s critical attitude toward the European Union.

    Italy's parliamentary elections were held on Sunday. According to the results, two Eurosceptic parties received the majority of votes, while the pro-European ruling Democratic Party (PD) did not manage to receive even 20 percent of the vote.

    READ MORE: Le Pen Piles Praise on Italian Lega Party's Leading Position After Elections

    Matteo Salvini's far-right Lega (formerly Lega Nord), a party which criticizes EU policies and has anti-immigrant views, surpassed its main coalition ally, the establishment Forza Italia party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, with almost 18 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, which also comprises right-wing Brothers of Italy and the Us with Italy party, is currently winning with 37.5 percent of the vote. However, in order to have the right to form the country's government, the coalition should receive at least 40 percent of the vote.

    Brothers of Italy Candidates May Become Interior, Defense Ministers in New Gov’t

    Lavarini told Sputnik that he expected his party to fill in the interior or defense minister positions in addition to several deputy minister posts in the right-wing coalition government that may be formed after Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

    READ MORE: Italy Feels 'Alone, Abandoned by Europe' — French Minister

    Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday.
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    The Results Are In: Center-Right Coalition Projected to Dominate in Italy
    According to the politician, even though the party was hoping for better results than the 4.5 percent it received in Sunday’s general election, it would play a "fundamental role" in the next Italian government as a coalition partner.

    On Sunday, the center-right coalition, consisting of Lega, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, right-wing Brothers of Italy and the Us with Italy party, won 37.48 percent of the vote in the upper house and 36.96 percent in the lower house. Lega won more than 17 percent of seats in each chamber of the Italian parliament. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) is leading with over 32 percent — the best result achieved by any individual party.

    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (16)

    Related:

    Italy Feels 'Alone, Abandoned by Europe' - French Minister
    Le Pen Piles Praise on Italian Lega Party's Leading Position After Elections
    Austrian FPO Party Seeks Italian Lega's Help in Closing E Alps Migration Route
    Is Italy Headed for Its Own EU-Membership Vote?
    Euro Was and Remains a Mistake - Italian League Party's Salvini
    The Results Are In: Center-Right Coalition Projected to Dominate in Italy
    A Handful of Scenarios for Italian Coalition Gov't Following Elections – Analyst
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, election, Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia), Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok