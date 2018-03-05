Le Pen Piles Praise on Italian Lega Party's Leading Position After Elections

With no party managing to gain an outright majority in Italy's general elections, the center-right coalition of the Lega Party, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and Us with Italy is expected to dominate the country's parliament.

Writing on her Twitter page, Marine Le Pen, leader of the French right-wing party National Front, heaped praise on Italy's Lega Party for being at the helm of a center-right coalition after the Italian general election.

"The tremendous progress and the fact that Lega Party of our ally and friend Matteo Salvini heads the [center-right] coalition indicates a new stage in the awakening of the Italian people," she pointed out.

La progression spectaculaire et l'arrivée en tête de la coalition de La Ligue emmenée par notre allié et ami @matteosalvinimi est une nouvelle étape du réveil des peuples!

Chaleureuses félicitations! 👏🏻 MLP#Elezioni2018 #Italie🇮🇹 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) 5 марта 2018 г.

Italy voted in general elections on March 4. The center-right coalition, consisting of Lega, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, right-wing Brothers of Italy and Us with Italy, won 37.48 percent of the vote in the upper house and 36.96 percent in the lower house.

Lega managed to obtain more than 17 percent in both chambers of the Italian parliament.