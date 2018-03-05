Macron Urges EU to 'React Quickly' to Protectionist US Policies

Last week, US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a tax on European cars and to introduce 25 percent import tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum.

"It is important in this context that the European Union reacts swiftly and proportionately within the WTO and in respect to the WTO," French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists.

Earlier on Monday, the German government warned that a transatlantic trade war would damage both Europe and the US.

READ MORE: IMF: Trump's Steel, Aluminum Policy Could Hurt World Economies

"A trade war would not be in German, European or American interests," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Donald Trump has said that Canada and Mexico could have exclusions from the planned new tariffs on steel and aluminum if the countries sign a new NAFTA trade deal and take other steps.

We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 марта 2018 г.

…treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 марта 2018 г.

A spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress said that China is in favor of mutually beneficial economic cooperation with the United States.

"China is not striving for a trade war with the United States, but if the United States takes action harmful to Chinese interests, we will not ignore it and will take all the necessary measures," Zhang said.

Since his election campaign in 2016, Donald Trump has criticized US trade partners over their alleged dumping practices and has called for the renegotiation of trade agreements.

Donald Trump accused China of currency manipulation and offered to raise the issue of country's commitment to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).