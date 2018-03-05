Renzi's Press Sec Denies Reports of His Resignation Amid Party's Election Loss

In Italy's general election the country's ruling Democratic Party (PD) headed by the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has seen a bitter defeat as it has not managed to receive even 20 percent of votes, whereas the center-right coalition achieved historic results with its 37 percent.

Marco Agnoletti, the spokesperson for Italy's ruling Democratic Party's Leader Matteo Renzi, refuted reports about the latter's resignation.

"We do not have such information," Renzi’s spokesman tweeted.

A noi non risulta. https://t.co/Jje2gX9uiu — Marco Agnoletti (@AgnoMarco) March 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Italian news agency Ansa said that the party's head had decided to resign after the PD suffered significant losses in the country's general election.

