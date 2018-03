Renzi's Press Sec Denies Reports of His Resignation Amid Party's Election Loss

In Italy's general election the country's ruling Democratic Party (PD) headed by the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has seen a bitter defeat as it has not managed to receive even 20 percent of votes, whereas the center-right coalition achieved historic results with its 37 percent.

Marco Agnoletti, the spokesperson for Italy's ruling Democratic Party's Leader Matteo Renzi, refuted reports about the latter's resignation.

"We do not have such information," Renzi’s spokesman tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Italian news agency Ansa said that the party's head had decided to resign after the PD suffered significant losses in the country's general election.

Italy appeared to have followed the major European trend, as right-wing parties became big winners of the election held in the country on Sunday . None of the Italian political forces managed to receive enough votes to ensure a majority in the Senate and, consequently, to form the country's government, however the center-right coalition obtained its historic result of 37 percent. Meanwhile, Renzi's ruling PD suffered the worst defeat, falling short of 20 percent of the votes, the development which is believed to affect Renzi's political career.