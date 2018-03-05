Users of Telegram App in Europe Experience Connection Issues - Company

According to Downdetector, users in Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Latvia are facing issues while trying to use the messaging service.

Telegram said in a Twitter statement on Monday that users in parts of Europe as well as North Africa and the Middle East were experiencing connection issues, adding that the company is working to fix the issues.

Some of our users in Europe and the MENA region are currently experiencing connection issues. Please hang on, we have all hands on deck to bring you back soon! — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) 5 марта 2018 г.

— Telegram Beta (@TelegramBeta) 5 марта 2018 г.

The failure occurred at around 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. The biggest problems were in Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. Users from France, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the US have also reported failures.

In Russia, people in Moscow and St. Petersburg are complaining about the messenger's status.

Users are experiencing problems connecting to the messenger (44%), sending and receiving messages (26%) and authorization (28%).

The internet users were quick to react on the reported failure, posting humorous tweets.

More

Telegram down? Where are you guys? — FriendzICO (@friendzs_ico) 5 марта 2018 г.

​Earlier, users have faced problems with the messenger on February 20.

WhatsApp messenger was also unavailable in some regions of the world several times in 2017.