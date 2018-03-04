Register
    'Fatherland' Kaput? German Official Reportedly Wants Gender Neutral Anthem

    Canada and Austria have already made changes to their national anthems so as to make them gender neutral; now the same issue has been raised in Germany.

    German equality commissioner Kristin Rose-Moehring hopes to see the country's national anthem changed to comply with gender-neutrality norms. Words such as "Fatherland" and "brotherly" would be redacted, the newspaper Bild am Sonntag reports.

    "Why don't we make our national anthem gender sensitive?" Rose-Moehring wrote. "It wouldn't hurt, would it?"

    READ MORE: 'Gender Neutral': Canada to Amend Its National Anthem, Twitter Users at Odds

    Rose-Moehring suggested that instead of "Vaterland" (Fartherland) the word "Heimatland," which can be translated as homeland, should be used. In addition, the official also highlighted the necessity to replace the word "brotherly," which is too male-specific according to Rose-Moehring, with "courageous."

    She would have the changes made to coincide with International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

    The national anthem is one of the most important symbols of the Federal Republic of Germany, alongside the flag and the eagle on the national emblem. The text of the anthem is the third stanza of the "Song of Germany," written in 1841 by Hoffmann von Fallersleben. The first two stanzas with the words "Germany above all" were in the anthem's lyrics as well, but after the reunification of Germany in 1991, they were dropped. 

    READ MORE: Sign of the Times: Finland Switches to Gender-Neutral Roadway Markers

    Users in the social media do not seem to consider Rose-Moehring's idea sensible and helpful.

