'Fatherland' Kaput? German Official Reportedly Wants Gender Neutral Anthem

Canada and Austria have already made changes to their national anthems so as to make them gender neutral; now the same issue has been raised in Germany.

German equality commissioner Kristin Rose-Moehring hopes to see the country's national anthem changed to comply with gender-neutrality norms. Words such as "Fatherland" and "brotherly" would be redacted, the newspaper Bild am Sonntag reports.

"Why don't we make our national anthem gender sensitive?" Rose-Moehring wrote. "It wouldn't hurt, would it?"

READ MORE: 'Gender Neutral': Canada to Amend Its National Anthem, Twitter Users at Odds

Rose-Moehring suggested that instead of "Vaterland" (Fartherland) the word "Heimatland," which can be translated as homeland, should be used. In addition, the official also highlighted the necessity to replace the word "brotherly," which is too male-specific according to Rose-Moehring, with "courageous."

She would have the changes made to coincide with International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

The national anthem is one of the most important symbols of the Federal Republic of Germany, alongside the flag and the eagle on the national emblem. The text of the anthem is the third stanza of the "Song of Germany," written in 1841 by Hoffmann von Fallersleben. The first two stanzas with the words "Germany above all" were in the anthem's lyrics as well, but after the reunification of Germany in 1991, they were dropped.

READ MORE: Sign of the Times: Finland Switches to Gender-Neutral Roadway Markers

Users in the social media do not seem to consider Rose-Moehring's idea sensible and helpful.

— Sören Kohlhuber (@SoerenKohlhuber) March 4, 2018 A gender-neutral national anthem is btw not a win. Whether it is brotherly or courageous, whether it is a fatherland or a home country. Nationalism remains.

— Flat Mars Society (@gamergateblogde) March 4, 2018 It is not "only" the national anthem, it is the work of a poet. So take your stinking fingers off, you damned, filthy Social Democrats .

— Gert Postel (@PostelGert) March 4, 2018 The equality official forgot to take her pills and now she wants to make the national anthem gender-neutral. Completely insane in my opinion.



the german equality representative wants to make the german national anthem gender neutral 🤢🤢 #Gleichstellungsbeauftragte #Nationalhymne https://t.co/iqWrWbkn7G — NOIZE 🇩🇪 (@iamNoize) March 4, 2018

— Robin (@xYuki217x) March 4, 2018 The one could argue that politicians who are responsible for equality should take care of real discrimination, rather than making hundreds-year-old texts gender-neutral, and thus splitting the people they actually want to bring together. Good job.