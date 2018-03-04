Register
    Armed police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London, after a car reportedly ploughed into people outside the Natural History Museum in London, Saturday Oct. 7, 2017.

    Police Rush to Eastern London Following Reports of Massive Explosion (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones
    A huge blast occurred in London’s district of Harold Hill, located in the northeastern part of the British capital, prompting evacuations in the area.

    The fire crews and police officers arrived at the scene of a reported explosion.

    The police haven't deemed the incident was a terrorist act so far. A police spokesman said to the Sunday Express that "officers are unable to confirm the cause of the explosion but enquiries are underway."

    There's no information about those wounded or killed in the incident. 

    The roads have been closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

    The forced evacuation of people in nearby buildings is underway. 

    London was hit by a wave of terror attacks last year, including car-ramming incidents at Finsbury Park, on London Bridge and Westminster Bridge, putting UK security forces on high alert. After a bombing in the London tube on September 15, which left dozens of people injured, the terror threat level was raised to critical but has since been lowered to severe, the fourth out of the five terror threat levels.

    Tags:
    terrorist act, officers, police, United Kingdom, London
