Police Rush to Eastern London Following Reports of Massive Explosion (PHOTOS)

A huge blast occurred in London’s district of Harold Hill, located in the northeastern part of the British capital, prompting evacuations in the area.

The fire crews and police officers arrived at the scene of a reported explosion.

The police haven't deemed the incident was a terrorist act so far. A police spokesman said to the Sunday Express that "officers are unable to confirm the cause of the explosion but enquiries are underway."

There's no information about those wounded or killed in the incident.

The roads have been closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Officers along with other emergency services are currently on the scene in Farnham Road #HaroldHill, following reports of an explosion. Cause n/k but not currently being treated as terror-related. We await updates re any injuries. Pedestrians & motorists advised to avoid the area. — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) 4 марта 2018 г.

The forced evacuation of people in nearby buildings is underway.

I’ve just been evacuated from my house in the pouring rain. Great — grace 🍓 (@graciewhut) 4 марта 2018 г.

Apologies to all our customers in Romford Harold Hill we have had to close our coop store on police advice due to an explosion. All colleagues have been evacuated safely. Great work by the store team. pic.twitter.com/5CHth1DqFP — Michael Roast (@MichaelRoast) 4 марта 2018 г.

London was hit by a wave of terror attacks last year, including car-ramming incidents at Finsbury Park, on London Bridge and Westminster Bridge, putting UK security forces on high alert. After a bombing in the London tube on September 15, which left dozens of people injured, the terror threat level was raised to critical but has since been lowered to severe, the fourth out of the five terror threat levels.