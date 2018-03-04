Bannon Calls Berlusconi One of Greatest Leaders of Century

Bannon said that Berlusconi, during his term as the prime minister, exhibited a political style that significantly differed from political classes as before starting his career in politics, Berlusconi used to be a successful businessman like the US president.
The former White House official noted that Berlusconi preceded Trump in showing how a businessman can speak the language of people and faced scrutiny on the international stage, similar to how the US president is treated now, according to the newspaper.
No party is expected to have a majority strong enough to form the government on its own. This year there is a possibility that there will be a coalition government formed by four right-wing parties with Berlusconi's Forza Italia and far-right Matteo Salvini's Lega (formerly Lega Nord) being the main ones.
In this case, Berlusconi's nominee European Parliament's President Antonio Tajani or Salvini himself will be able to become country's next prime minister. Berlusconi cannot assume this position himself due to a tax fraud investigation.
