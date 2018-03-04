Demonstration Chaos in Berlin: All Against All Against Police (VIDEO)

Four police officers were injured after protesters attacked the police with flagpoles, bottles and pepper spray in Dorotheenstrasse and three demonstrators were arrested, according to a police representative.
READ MORE: 'Freedom Instead of Islam': Brutal Anti-Migrant Fight Riles German Town (VIDEO)
On Saturday, Kurdish associations in Germany called for a mass demonstrations in Berlin under the slogan "Together against the Turkish offensive in Afrin!" Leftist groups also mobilized at the Kurdish march to show solidarity with the Kurds and at the same time protest against neo-Nazis.
About 30,000 participants were expected to take part in the demonstrations in the German capital, however, according to the police spokesman, only "several thousand" people took to Berlin's streets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)