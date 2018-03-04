Register
20:10 GMT +304 March 2018
    German riot police (File)

    Demonstration Chaos in Berlin: All Against All Against Police (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Jens Meyer
    Europe
    0 11

    On Saturday, a total of 1,800 policemen were deployed in Berlin as thousands of people took to the streets: some of them to protest against the Turkish operation in Afrin, Syria, and others gathered to voice their protest against right-wing movements.

    Four police officers were injured after protesters attacked the police with flagpoles, bottles and pepper spray in Dorotheenstrasse and three demonstrators were arrested, according to a police representative.

    READ MORE: 'Freedom Instead of Islam': Brutal Anti-Migrant Fight Riles German Town (VIDEO)

    On Saturday, Kurdish associations in Germany called for a mass demonstrations in Berlin under the slogan "Together against the Turkish offensive in Afrin!" Leftist groups also mobilized at the Kurdish march to show solidarity with the Kurds and at the same time protest against neo-Nazis.

    Church bell with the inscription Everything for the fatherland Adolf Hitler and a swastika is pictured in the town church in Herxheim am Berg, western Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Uwe Anspach/dpa
    For Whom the Bell Tolls: German Town Votes to Keep Nazi Church Bell
    Meanwhile, right-wing groups had started a protest at Hauptbahnhof station in the center of Berlin. A right-wing group, We for Germany ("Wir für Deutschland"), had showed up to protest against the coalition government uniting Merkel's Christian Democrats with the Social Democrats. According to police, there were also neo-Nazis among the demonstrators.

    About 30,000 participants were expected to take part in the demonstrations in the German capital, however, according to the police spokesman, only "several thousand" people took to Berlin's streets.

