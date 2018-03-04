High Tide: Greek Coast Guard Seizes 1.3 Tons of Marijuana on Fishing Vessel

The load of processed cannabis found on a foreign flagged vessel is estimated to worth about 15 million euros ($18.5 million). The operation to intercept the "cargo" took three days.

The Greek coast guard says it has intercepted a fishing vessel sailing from Syria towards a port in Europe loaded with about 1.3 tons of cannabis aboard near the country's largest island, Crete.

READ MORE: Cannabis Cul-de-Sac: Medicinal Marijuana Off to a Bad Start in Denmark

The guard's "catch" was the result of a three-day special operation in which four patrol ships and two planes took part. The operation started after French customs informed the authorities in Greece that a suspect vessel allegedly carrying illegal cargo was heading to the southeast coast of Crete.

After the fishing vessel "Celine Star" was spotted by one of the aircraft it unsuccessfully tried to escape and was escorted by the Greek Coast Guard to the port of Ierapetra in Crete, where cannabis worth about 15 million euros ($18.5 million) was found aboard.

The vessel's captain and four members of the crew were detained, according to the coast guard.