High Tide: Greek Coast Guard Seizes 1.3 Tons of Marijuana on Fishing Vessel

The Greek coast guard says it has intercepted a fishing vessel sailing from Syria towards a port in Europe loaded with about 1.3 tons of cannabis aboard near the country's largest island, Crete.
READ MORE: Cannabis Cul-de-Sac: Medicinal Marijuana Off to a Bad Start in Denmark
The guard's "catch" was the result of a three-day special operation in which four patrol ships and two planes took part. The operation started after French customs informed the authorities in Greece that a suspect vessel allegedly carrying illegal cargo was heading to the southeast coast of Crete.
The vessel's captain and four members of the crew were detained, according to the coast guard.
All comments
Show new comments (0)