21:37 GMT +303 March 2018
    Members of the Household Cavalry return to their barracks as snow falls in London, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

    Deep Freeze and Flooding Threat: Britain Endures Storm Emma Onslaught (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Europe
    0 90

    British authorities moved to evacuate coastal settlements as a violent storm sent an icy chill through the United Kingdom, unleashing shivering subzero temperatures and strong winds.

    The freezing weather brought by Storm Emma claimed four more lives in the United Kingdom, raising the death toll to 14, the Sun reports.

    Giant waves hammered Britain’s coast, prompting the authorities to urge residents of Beesands, a coastal village in Devon, to evacuate their homes if they “are willing and able to voluntarily leave,” while the Environment Agency warned people living in 36 other areas “to be ready for problems,” the newspaper adds.

    Giant waves crash over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields in Tynemouth, England, Friday, March 2, 2018 as extreme weather has continued to wreak havoc across the UK
    © AP Photo/ Owen Humphreys/PA
    Giant waves crash over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields in Tynemouth, England, Friday, March 2, 2018 as extreme weather has continued to wreak havoc across the UK
    Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain, March 1, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain, March 1, 2018

    British authorities also issued a number of flood warnings and alerts, while freezing rain brought by the storm, which was dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’ by the media, may also pose a serious risk to people navigating the country’s motorways.

    Cars in snowy conditions on the A192 road near Blyth, north east England, Thursday March 1, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Owen Humphreys/PA
    Cars in snowy conditions on the A192 road near Blyth, north east England, Thursday March 1, 2018
    Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain, March 1, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Canal boats are frozen at their berths on the Regent's Canal in Maida Vale in London, Britain, March 1, 2018

    READ MORE: Penguin Welcomes Storm Emma at Edinburgh Zoo

    The raging tempest also resulted in hundreds of schools around the country being closed and dozens of flights being grounded, while the Met Office urged citizens to avoid travelling in this weather unless absolutely necessary.

    Visitors walk in the snow in Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain March 2, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Winning
    Visitors walk in the snow in Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain March 2, 2018
    Commuters walk to work along empty streets in Glasgow on March 1, 2018 following heavy snowfall
    © AFP 2018/ Andy Buchanan
    Commuters walk to work along empty streets in Glasgow on March 1, 2018 following heavy snowfall

