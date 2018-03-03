Two Skiers Reportedly Missing as Avalanche Hits Pyrenees Mountains in France

According to the television channel, the avalanche hit near the town of Aranyout (department of the Upper Pyrenees) on the border between France and Spain.

Five skiers were swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees on Saturday, at the moment two people are listed as missing, while three skiers managed to get out on their own, CNews reports.

As specified by the LCI channel, three skiers managed to escape. At the moment, rescuers are preparing for an operation to search for the two who remain missing.

Earlier, four skiers were killed and another injured in an avalanche in the French Alps.

In the middle of February in the High Tatras mountains in Slovakia, two Polish mountaineers were avalanched. One of them died, another one has survived. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.