Register
15:29 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A picture taken on February 5, 2018 shows a pedestrian walking on street covered with snow in the Polish capital Warsaw

    Natural Born Chiller: Frost in Poland Kills Over 60 People

    © AFP 2018/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    The number of victims continues to grow in Poland, as the country shivers amid cold air masses from Scandinavia. The air temperature rarely rose above minus 10 degrees Celsius during the day and at night temperatures have fallen as low as minus 20, sometimes reaching the minus 30-degree mark.

    More than 60 people have died of hypothermia in Poland since the beginning of the freezing weather, according to the government security center.

    READ MORE: Deep Freeze: 'Beast From the East' in Europe Turns Deadly (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    Within a week of the extremely cold weather that hit Poland on February 23, 26 people died.

    Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Resources decided not to cancel the first level warning in the country. Meanwhile, forecasters predict that in the coming days, the bitter cold will ease off.

    A man wear Romanian and US flags during a protest against the Justice minister and the corruption in front of the Romanian Government in Bucharest
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel MIHAILESCU
    Freezing Weather Fails to Deter Romania Protests as Political Temperature Rises
    Recently, Poland has experienced its coldest weather yet this winter. The daytime temperature in most regions does not rise above ten degrees below zero.

    All Europe has been hit by snowstorms and abnormally low temperatures, the cold snap nicknamed "The Beast from the East," as the Arctic cyclone Hartmut came from Russia. In Rome, the first snow in six years paralyzed the city, while in Dolina Campoluzzo in northern Italy, air temperatures have plummeted to minus 40 degrees Celsius. In France, the freeze has already taken several lives and the temperature in the central regions of Germany has dropped to —20°C.

    Related:

    EU Parliament Backs Launching Checks on Whether Poland Violates EU Values
    Poland and Israel: Hot Debate Over the Holocaust
    Jewish Foundation Says US Should Cut Ties With Poland Over Holocaust Speech Law
    France Blasts Poland for Holocaust Law: 'You Should Not Rewrite History'
    Polish Jews: 'We Do Not Feel Safe in Poland' Amid Holocaust Row
    Tags:
    frost, cold weather, winter, death, death toll, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok