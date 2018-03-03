Danish Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer Who Appeared in TV Doc About Drug Trade

Danish police have arrested a man suspected of drug dealing after he took part in a TV show on recreational drugs and social media.

The man, arrested by the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police, is said to be accused of extensive sales of drugs via social media, according to a police statement cited by The Local.

The alleged drug dealer had the very bright idea of appearing on a Danish TV show, a documentary on the sale of drugs through social networks.

According to the police, the arrest was possible thanks to one police officer's good memory: he recognized the man on the TV as one of the suspects and tipped off his colleagues.

"We are very satisfied with yesterday's arrest, which occurred as a result of an alert officer's good memory," the statement says.

"We are highly focused on all forms of drug dealing to young people, since we have experience with the serious consequences drugs abuse can have for a young person," police spokesperson Kim Kliver said in the statement.

The police did not disclose how much drugs the arrested person is believed to have sold, but they did say that several substances are involved.

The police have made good use of people with heightened facial recognition abilities for years now. Between 1 and 2 percent of people are "super recognizers," able to remember 80 percent of all faces they have ever seen.

Super recognizers are said to be 100 times more effective than computer facial recognition software, a 2014 CBS report says. The UK police actively hire them, having them browse through innumerate images and camera footage in order to pick out recognizable suspects. Currently, Scotland Yard has a squad of over 200 super recognisers, according to the Daily Mail.