Loophole Allowing UK Soldiers Accused of Rape to Be Released

In comments to the British Independent newspaper, Chief Inspector Peter Clarke explained that the “Military Corrective Training Center” does not have the statutory authority to continue managing its ex-inmates after their sentences have expired.
“This arose because of a statutory anomaly that does not include the military in the arrangements that apply to non-military offenders on release. This meant that the few offenders being released into the community who presented a high risk of harm to others were being released without proper supervision or risk-management,” he said.
In January 2018 the internal state of the prison system in the United Kingdom was revealed when whistleblowers speaking to Sputnik revealed conditions described as representing “humanitarian crisis."
