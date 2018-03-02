Register
21:03 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators march during an anti-racism rally in Macerata, Italy, February 10, 2018

    Brothers of Italy: Technocratic Elite Threatens Rome's Sovereignty, Not Russia

    © REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    ROME (Sputnik) - The president of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party said in an interview with Sputnik Friday, that the attempts of the technocratic elite to attack the country's sovereignty posed a real threat to the country, rather than the "phantom" of Russian meddling in the electoral processes of other countries.

    "In 2011 in Italy we suffered one of the most violent attacks on democracy that has ever occurred in the West: a legitimate government, which had been elected by the people and which opposed the crazy policies of the European Union, was overthrown by a conspiracy prepared by financial powers of Brussels and some European diplomatic circles. From the perspective of the Brothers of Italy, the real danger for Italy is not a phantom of the Russian interference in the electoral processes, but rather the attempt of the technocratic elite to destroy our national sovereignty," President of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni said.

    Italy's right-wing Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) party will review the nation's foreign policy concerning Russia in order to ensure strong bilateral economic and security relations if it becomes a part of the future Italian government.

    "The objective of the Brothers of Italy in the government will be to redefine the Italian foreign policy, with a reconstruction of a strong relationship with Russia in terms of economic and security partnerships being among the priorities. I do not think at all that Russia is an enemy of Europe or of the West. On the contrary, I believe that Moscow can play a fundamental role as a balancing power in the world and as a connection [of the West] with the geopolitical area called Eurasia," Giorgia Meloni said.

    On Sunday, Italians will go to the polls to choose the composition of their country's new parliament. In the previous parliament, the Brothers of Italy had 12 spots in the 630-seat lower chamber and three spots in the 315-seat upper chamber.

    READ MORE: Berlusconi Mulls Return to Political Life Next Year — Reports

    In 2011, then Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had to resign after failing to prevent an EU-demanded package of measures aimed at recovering Italy from its debt crisis from being adopted in the lower house of parliament. Berlusconi's cabinet was then replaced by a technocrat government of Mario Monti, a former member of the European Commission.

    Russia has faced numerous accusations of interference in foreign elections, including the 2016 US presidential vote. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the claims groundless, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed that there was no evidence to substantiate the accusations.

    Related:

    Italy Should Revise Treaties in Favor of Alliance With Russia – Candidate
    Migration in Italy is 'Certainly Big Issue and it Favors the Right' - Professor
    Anti-Immigration Sentiments Spread Across Italy Ahead of Elections
    Anti-Fascists Protest Against Right-Wing Forza Nuova in Italy's Bologna (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    meddling, parliament, election, Brothers of Italy, European Commission, European Union, Giorgia Meloni, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok