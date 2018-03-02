Register
16:52 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Judge's hammer. (File)

    Swedish Courts Pay Big Time for Interpreting Amid 'Increased Migration'

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (91)
    0 20

    To be able to understand the charges is the inherent right of any defendant. As more people of foreign background appear in court, the need for interpreting increases. A single case, in which the defendants cannot speak Swedish, can set the state coffers back a whopping $250,000, which leads to a doubling of total expenses.

    The costs of legal interpreting in criminal proceedings have more than doubled in three years, according to the Swedish Court of Justice. Never before has so much money been spent on interpreting services, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Overall, the legal interpreting costs amounted to SEK 114 million ($14 million) in 2017 (immigration courts not included), up 18 percent from 2015.

    "Court expenses have increased significantly over the past decade. The increase, however, has been most pronounced in recent years," Annika Rojas Wiberg of the Court of Justice told SVT.

    The increase has been greatest in criminal proceedings against individuals. In the past three years, court expenses have exploded from SEK 13.7 million ($1.7 million) to SEK 30.2 million ($3.7), an increase of 120 percent.

    "This follows the social development we have, not least because of increased migration, which has led to more people who require interpreting. So there is a natural correlation between social development and the cost increase," Rojas Wiberg contended.

    Transfer Galaxy
    © Photo: Facebook / TransferGalaxy
    'Send Money to Your Loved Ones': 'Swish for Migrants' One of Sweden's 'Fastest-Growing Companies'
    In a case in the city of Södertälje, Greater Stockholm interpreting costs amounted to a staggering SEK 2.1 million ($250,000), as it involved many defendants, neither of whom spoke Swedish, and lasted for many days.

    "Expenses may vary depending on the number of people in need of an interpreter," lawyer Eva-Lena Norgren of the Södertälje District Court said.

    Sweden's legal system is currently working to cut the costs. At the Court of Justice, a so-called "Interpreting Project" is underway, looking at ways of using interpreters in a more efficient way. For instance, hearings may be planned in such a way that would allow using interpreters in several trials. Furthermore, video technology is being developed to reduce travel costs, while simultaneous interpretation to shorten the hearings is also being considered.

    READ MORE: Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal

    Getting an interpreter costs a defendant nothing, which means that the expenses ultimately fall on the shoulders of Swedish taxpayers.

    Anders Hansson of the Conservative Party, however, has moved to change the law by imposing the costs on the individual, be it in courts, insurance funds, immigration authorities, etc. According to Hansson, a free interpreter should be time-limited with three years, which he called a "reasonable time" to learn a language like Swedish.

    READ MORE: A is for Arabic: Swedes' Interest in Foreign Languages Soars Amid Migrant Crisis

    "The question I raise in my bill is whether it is reasonable for the state to pay the full cost if the defendant has lived in the country for quite some time and can be assumed to be able to speak Swedish," Hansson told SVT, venturing that "untold amounts of money" are to be saved this way.

    Annika Rojas Wiberg, however, defended the current state of events as an "absolute necessity."

    READ MORE: 'No Swinging Doors': Change of Immigration Rhetoric by Sweden's Top Party?

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (91)

    Related:

    Swedish Feminists Headed for Parliament With 'Completely Open Borders' Rhetoric
    Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal
    'No Swinging Doors': Change of Immigration Rhetoric by Sweden's Top Party?
    When 'Best' Ain't Good Enough: Sweden's 'Restrictive' Migrant Policy Under Fire
    A is for Arabic: Swedes' Interest in Foreign Languages Soars Amid Migrant Crisis
    Tags:
    language, legal action, court, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok