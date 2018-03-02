Armenia's Ruling Party Nominee Sarkissian Elected New President - Commission

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian National Assembly elected on Friday ruling Republican Party candidate Armen Sarkissian as the country’s new president, Vote Counting Commission Head Gagik Melikyan said.

“Ninety lawmakers voted for Sarkissian, 10 voted against. Therefore, he is elected the president of Armenia,” Melikyan told a plenary meeting.

In total, 101 lawmakers cast their votes, one ballot was declared invalid.

Sarkissian, who once served as the Armenian ambassador to the United Kingdom and the country's prime minister, was elected to serve a seven-year term.

His candidacy was suggested by Armenia's ruling Republican Party led by country's outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan.

After the new president assumes the office, the process of Armenia's transition to a parliamentary form of government will be completed. The power in the country will be concentrated in the hands of the legislature and the government, while the functions of the president will be representational.