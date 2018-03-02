Total of 24 Killed in Fire at Rehab Facility in Azerbaijani Baku - Official

BAKU (Sputnik) - A total of 24 people were killed in a major fire that erupted at the Republican Narcology Dispensary in the Azerbaijani capital, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations said Friday in a joint statement.

“During the examination of the scene of the incident, bodies of 24 people were found," the statement said.

The authorities noted that 34 out of 55 people, who had been inside the rehab facility when the fire erupted, had been rescued.

“Three injured people were hospitalized," the statement read.

A criminal case was initiated following the incident, but the authorities believe that the fire might have been caused by a glitch in the electricity grid.