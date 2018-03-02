Register
02 March 2018
    Migrants watch out of a window behind a fence at the Bela-Jezova detention centre for refugees near Bela pod Bezdezem, northeast of Prague (File)

    Czech PM: By No Means Will We Accept Any Migrants Within EU Quotas

    © AFP 2018/ RADEK MICA
    Europe
    The European Union adopted a migration quota plan back in 2015, following massive migrant inflows into the region. However, a number of countries, including the so-called the Visegrad Group, with the Czech Republic being one member of the group, have clashed with the European Commission on the issue of quotas.

    "By no means, will we accept any migrants within any quotas. Not a single one. We are against, on principle, of being dictated to on who has the right to live and work in our country. Compulsory quotas are ineffective and only divide Europe," Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said, while delivering a speech in the parliament.

    At the same time, the prime minister recalled a joint statement made by members of the Visegrad Group (V4), comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. According to the statement, EU members should render financial aid to the countries from where migrants come as well as for the reinforcement of external borders.

    The minister added that the V4 countries had recently provided financial aid to the joint EU fund aimed at supporting Africa as well as to some African countries directly.

    Transfer Galaxy
    © Photo: Facebook / TransferGalaxy
    'Send Money to Your Loved Ones': 'Swish for Migrants' One of Sweden's 'Fastest-Growing Companies'
    Speaking further, Babiš dubbed "absurd" the recent move by the European Commission that reprimanded the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary for not accepting illegal immigrants.

    "I think it's absurd that the European Commission filed a complaint against us for an absolute senseless case," Babiš said.

    Since 2015, over two million migrants — mainly from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and a number of impoverished African nations — have entered Europe.

    Most migrants initially arrived by sea to either Greece or Italy, before crossing through other European countries, like Hungary, to reach wealthier EU states, such as Germany and Sweden.

