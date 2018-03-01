Register
01 March 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    PM May to Tusk: EU Draft on Brexit Undermining British Unity

    Europe
    The Chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk has arrived in London on Thursday to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

    The day before, the European Commission published the draft agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, presented on 119 pages. The document is the outcome of the first phase of the EU-UK Brexit talks.

    Commenting on the document, Theresa May called it unacceptable for the UK, as it undermines the unity of the country.

    "The Prime Minister stated that the draft document published by the European Commission earlier was unacceptable for the UK, because if implemented, it would undermine the domestic market and the structural integrity of the United Kingdom," the Prime Minister's press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Former British PM John Major Mounts Explosive Attack on Brexit

    The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019. London and Brussels have been negotiating the terms of the "divorce" since last summer. At the current stage, the sides are discussing a two-year transition period that will begin after the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

    READ MORE: New Political Cleavages in Britain Revealed After Brexit Vote

    According to the latest YouGov poll, at least 52 percent of the British public think that Theresa May's government should continue with Brexit, while only 32 percent expressed their desire to reverse the process.

    READ MORE: Blair Offers Fresh Brexit Referendum, Gets Slammed as 'Tendentious'

