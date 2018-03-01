Oops! UK PM Jokes About Unfortunate Campaign 'Interruption'

Theresa May has reflected on the early election she called for June 2017 which landed her in more than one uncomfortable situation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May used the occasion of the Westminster Correspondents Dinner on February 28 to recount the horror of barging in on a couple having sex in a caravan in the run-up to last year's election.

In comments reported by Sky News, Mrs. May recalled how she was, "at the open door of a caravan and there was clearly some activity within, so I knocked and there was no answer. But, the activity persisted. It looked like there was someone lying down. So I knocked again, again there was no reply and I put my head around the door and there was indeed someone lying down. It was not one person but two, and it was not the best time to ask them if they were going to vote Conservative. I have to say they were giving a whole new meaning to the phrase 'deep and special partnership."

The Prime Minister called the election of June 2017, despite repeated denials she was planning to do so. She was widely criticized for taking the opportunity to exploit her then considerable lead in the polls over Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The campaign proved to be far more competitive than many pundits had expected, especially after the leaked Labour Party manifesto received a particularly positive reception from young voters and the perception that Mrs. May was trying to avoid directly debating her main opponent.

The election resulted in the Conservatives losing their Parliamentary majority and relying on the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to retain government. The results also ignited divisions within the Conservative Party over whether Mrs May should continue as Prime Minister.