20:24 GMT +301 March 2018
    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    'Mea Culpa': Rees-Mogg Apologizes to Corbyn Over Good Friday Gaffe

    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer
    Europe
    0 20

    The Labour leader has come under repeated attacks from the British media, all of which appear to be backfiring.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the UK's most prominent Conservative members of Parliament and leading advocate of a Hard Brexit has apologized to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for claiming that he voted against the Good Friday Peace Agreement in Northern Ireland on national television.

    Many Twitter users were quick to leap on the fact that the member for North-east Somerset failed to directly apologize for the comments, instead merely saying that he was "wrong."

    On February 24, Mr. Corbyn received another apology from Conservative member for Mansfield, Ben Bradley over claims he made that the Labour leader had met with and sold secrets to Czech spies during the 1980s. Mr. Bradley agreed to pay damages and admitted that the statement had been defamatory.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    There Are No Records on UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn - GDR Archive
    The claims were repeatedly printed in most major tabloid newspapers in Britain for at least a week, leading to criticisms that the media, largely favourable to the Conservative Party was attempting to stem the Government's declining popularity by reviving Cold War era "Red Scare" tactics.

    Rees-Mogg has recently achieved prominence in the British media for his criticisms of the government of Theresa May, rather than the Labour Opposition. He has staunchly advocated Britain leaving all of the EU's main economic institutions, making him a leading contender in the eyes of some, to replace Mrs May as Prime Minister.

