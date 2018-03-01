'Mea Culpa': Rees-Mogg Apologizes to Corbyn Over Good Friday Gaffe

The Labour leader has come under repeated attacks from the British media, all of which appear to be backfiring.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the UK's most prominent Conservative members of Parliament and leading advocate of a Hard Brexit has apologized to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for claiming that he voted against the Good Friday Peace Agreement in Northern Ireland on national television.

Mea culpa, I was wrong to say that Mr Corbyn voted against the Good Friday Agreement. He did not. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) 1 марта 2018 г.

Many Twitter users were quick to leap on the fact that the member for North-east Somerset failed to directly apologize for the comments, instead merely saying that he was "wrong."

Maybe you should make apology on Channel 4 news where you made the accusation. — KEITH BUNTING (@KeithBunting007) 1 марта 2018 г.

Mea culpa could be deemed an apology. It’s accepting you were wrong. Not quite as good as ‘I’m sorry’ but this guy went to Eton. — KEITH BUNTING (@KeithBunting007) 1 марта 2018 г.

Nonsense… A mistake would be followed by an apology. The absence of an apology implies he is content to have made the error, which then begs the question was it a mistake or an intentional lie. — Andy Bowen (@andybowen2009) 1 марта 2018 г.

On February 24, Mr. Corbyn received another apology from Conservative member for Mansfield, Ben Bradley over claims he made that the Labour leader had met with and sold secrets to Czech spies during the 1980s. Mr. Bradley agreed to pay damages and admitted that the statement had been defamatory.

On the 19th of February I made a defamatory statement about @jeremycorbyn. I have apologised to Mr Corbyn and here is the complete text of my apology. Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/6JZc8O9E82 — Ben Bradley MP (@bbradleymp) 24 февраля 2018 г.

The claims were repeatedly printed in most major tabloid newspapers in Britain for at least a week, leading to criticisms that the media, largely favourable to the Conservative Party was attempting to stem the Government's declining popularity by reviving Cold War era "Red Scare" tactics.

Rees-Mogg has recently achieved prominence in the British media for his criticisms of the government of Theresa May, rather than the Labour Opposition. He has staunchly advocated Britain leaving all of the EU's main economic institutions, making him a leading contender in the eyes of some, to replace Mrs May as Prime Minister.