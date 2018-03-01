At Least 60% of French Support Return of Obligatory Military Service - Poll

According to the survey, 28 percent of respondents oppose the compulsory military service, while 13 percent of interviewees were not sure how to answer.
The poll has also found that the majority of the French citizens (52 percent) supported the service in civilian organizations, while another 66 percent of respondents said they would prefer to carry national service once rather than in several stages.
The poll was conducted among 1,026 French citizens aged over 18 on February 21-22.
The program, whose implementation, according to various estimates, might require 30 billion euros ($36.5 billion), also provides for dividing the period of service into three stages.
